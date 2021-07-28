Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:22PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Moran Bay, or 13 miles southwest of South

Entrance, moving northeast at 5 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm. Very heavy rainfall is also possible with this storm,

which could lead to flooding of creeks and streams.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Teton

County, including the following locations… Flagg Ranch Village,

Lizard Creek Campground, and Jackson Lake.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.