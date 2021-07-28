Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1241 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Alpine, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Winds to around 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir and Irwin.
Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters
which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged
to seek safe harbor if possible.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir, move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are
likely.
Comments