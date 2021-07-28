Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Moran Bay, or 14 miles west of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 10
mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Colter Bay Village around 130 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Jenny Lake, Signal
Mountain Lodge, Flagg Ranch Village, Lizard Creek Campground, Jackson
Lake and Jenny Lake Lodge.
Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near Jackson Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments