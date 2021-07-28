Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Moran Bay, or 14 miles west of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 10

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Colter Bay Village around 130 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Jenny Lake, Signal

Mountain Lodge, Flagg Ranch Village, Lizard Creek Campground, Jackson

Lake and Jenny Lake Lodge.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near Jackson Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.