Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms
around Old Faithful, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Scaup Lake around 105 PM MDT.
Craig Pass around 120 PM MDT.
Fountain Paint Pot around 125 PM MDT.
Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
