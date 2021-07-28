Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 12:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms

around Old Faithful, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Scaup Lake around 105 PM MDT.

Craig Pass around 120 PM MDT.

Fountain Paint Pot around 125 PM MDT.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.