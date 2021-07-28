Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 408 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong

thunderstorm 9 miles west of Montpelier, moving east at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Dingle, Paris,

Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Liberty and Bennington.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Bear Lake, move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.