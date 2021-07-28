Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Wind

gusts around 40 mph will be possible with this activity. Small

hail, frequent lightning, and brief moderate to heavy rain, will

occur with stronger storms.

* WHEN…Now through 7 PM this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy rain may cause some ponding of water

on roadways as well as in low lying areas. Seek safe shelter

indoors when storms approach. Slow down in areas of heavy rain.