Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms impacting

areas between Old Faithful and Grant Village, moving east at 5 to 10

mph. The main hazard will be torrential rainfall in a short time as

well as dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Significant ponding of

water could occur on area roadways. Please slow down.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.