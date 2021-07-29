Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms impacting
areas between Old Faithful and Grant Village, moving east at 5 to 10
mph. The main hazard will be torrential rainfall in a short time as
well as dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Significant ponding of
water could occur on area roadways. Please slow down.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
