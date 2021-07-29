Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 11 miles east of Moran

Junction, moving east at 10 mph.

Torrential rainfall will be the main hazard from this thunderstorm.

Rainfall around a quarter of inch of rain is expected, but isolated

amounts near a half an inch is possible due to the slow movement of

the thunderstorms. This will cause significant ponding of water

along Togwotee Pass on the Teton County side.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Togwotee Pass around 730 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Hatchet Campground,

Buffalo Ranger Station and Togwotee Mountain Lodge.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.