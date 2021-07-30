Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 1:12PM MDT until July 30 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 112 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Bannock County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.