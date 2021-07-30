Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 5:25AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 521 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
extending from 10 miles northwest of Cokeville to Bear Lake to
Garden City, moving slowly northwest at 10 mph.
Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 35 mph are
possible with these storms as they move across the Bear Lake region
this morning.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,
Minnetonka Cave, Border Summit, Geneva, Fish Haven, Geneva Summit and
Pegram.
Comments