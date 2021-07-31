Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 1:37PM MDT until July 31 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 400 PM MDT.
* At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Fort Hall
Bannock Peak, Pocatello Airport and Pauline.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
