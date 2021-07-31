Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 2:48PM MDT until July 31 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Pocatello Airport and Pauline.

More storms are moving in from the south, so heavy rain and flooding

will likely continue.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.