Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 3:50PM MDT until July 31 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 350 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Power County…including the
west side of the Arbon Valley and the east side of the Rockland
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
