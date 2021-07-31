Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:10PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Lincoln County in west central Wyoming…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets as well as other drainage and low

lying areas. Rural roads could become washed out. Also

some mud slides could occur in steep terrain.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kemmerer, Cokeville, Diamondville, Fossil Butte National Monument,

Sage Junction, Lake Viva Naughton, Elkol, Cokeville Municipal

Airport and Kemmerer Municipal Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.