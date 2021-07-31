Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:42PM MDT until July 31 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

East Central Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Bannock, Northwestern Franklin

and East Central Oneida Counties.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Marsh Creek, Devil Creek, Cherry Creek, Weston Creek, and Campbell

Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.