Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:47PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across southern Lincoln County. The heaviest rain was occurring

between Sage and Cokeville. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain

with isolated higher amounts have fallen in most locations. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets as well as other drainage and low

lying areas.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include…

Kemmerer, Cokeville, Diamondville, Fossil Butte National Monument,

Sage Junction, Lake Viva Naughton, and Elkol,

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.