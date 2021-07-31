Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:36PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar currently shows moderate rain

continuing around the Cokeville area where there is still a threat

for some flash flooding. The southern part of the flash flood

warning for Kemmerer and Diamondville has been cancelled.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets as well as other drainage and low

lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cokeville, and Lake Viva Naughton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.