Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:36PM MDT until July 31 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar currently shows moderate rain
continuing around the Cokeville area where there is still a threat
for some flash flooding. The southern part of the flash flood
warning for Kemmerer and Diamondville has been cancelled.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets as well as other drainage and low
lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cokeville, and Lake Viva Naughton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.