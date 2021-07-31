Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:42PM MDT until July 31 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Badger Fire Burn Area in…
Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 1030 PM MDT.
* At 742 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Badger Fire Burn Area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch
of rain has fallen so far over southern portions of the burn scar.
The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches per 1 hour.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Rock Creek…Dry Creek…Big Cottonwood Creek…
and Trapper Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Badger Fire Burn Area.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Badger Fire Burn
Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oakley Reservoir and Bostetter Ranger Station.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Willow Creek, West Fork Thoroughbred Creek, Dry Fork, Dry Creek,
West Fork Dry Creek, East Fork Thoroughbred Creek, First Fork Rock
Creek, Trapper Creek, Cold Spring Creek, East Fork Dry Creek,
Trout Creek, Left Hand Fork Beaverdam Creek, Harrington Fork,
South Fork Little Piney Creek, Rock Creek, Little Goose Creek,
South Cottonwood Creek, Sawmill Creek, Medley Creek, Goose Creek,
Middle Fork Dry Creek, Fall Creek, Second Fork Rock Creek, Big
Cottonwood Creek, Little Squaw Creek, Cabin Spring Creek, Badger
Creek, Rodeo Creek, Third Fork Rock Creek, Little Fork Third Fork
Rock Creek, Wooden Shoe Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek, Beaverdam
Creek, Little Piney Creek, Billys Hole Creek and Coyote Creek.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks and streams in the
Badger Fire Burn Area. Some drainage basins impacted include Rock
Creek…Dry Creek…Big Cottonwood Creek…and Trapper Creek.
Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and
driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood
waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.