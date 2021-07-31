Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 2:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northeastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Additional storms are likely this afternoon. Boaters should expect

sudden wind gusts from pop up thunderstorms.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.