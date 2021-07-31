Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:26PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

Kemmerer, moving northwest at 15 mph. Other thunderstorms were

impacting southern Lincoln County.

Torrential rainfall in a short amount of time could cause ponding of

water, or minor flooding in poor drainage or low-lying areas.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Lincoln County, including the following locations… Kemmerer

Municipal Airport.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.