Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:26PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over
Kemmerer, moving northwest at 15 mph. Other thunderstorms were
impacting southern Lincoln County.
Torrential rainfall in a short amount of time could cause ponding of
water, or minor flooding in poor drainage or low-lying areas.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central
Lincoln County, including the following locations… Kemmerer
Municipal Airport.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
