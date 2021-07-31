Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Madison, or 14 miles north of Old Faithful, moving north at 10 mph.

Torrential rainfall in a short amount of time will cause ponding of

water on roadways, as well as minor flooding in low-lying or poor

drainage areas.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Norris Junction around 355 PM MDT.

Twin Lakes, Grizzly Lake and Obsidian Cliff around 400 PM MDT.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.