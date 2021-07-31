Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Grant
Village. This storm was nearly stationary producing torrential
rainfall.
The torrential rainfall will result in significant ponding in parking
lots and on roads. Minor flooding is expected in low-lying or poor
drainage areas.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
