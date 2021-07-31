Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Grant

Village. This storm was nearly stationary producing torrential

rainfall.

The torrential rainfall will result in significant ponding in parking

lots and on roads. Minor flooding is expected in low-lying or poor

drainage areas.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.