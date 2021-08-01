Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 2:01PM MDT until August 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 201 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen on already saturated ground. The expected rainfall rate

is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.