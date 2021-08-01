Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 2:01PM MDT until August 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 201 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen on already saturated ground. The expected rainfall rate
is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
