Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 2:21PM MDT until August 1 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Badger Fire Burn Area in…
Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Badger Fire Burn Area. Between 0.25 and 0.75
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through Rock Creek…Dry Creek…Big Cottonwood Creek…and
Trapper Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Badger Fire Burn Area.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Badger Fire Burn
Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oakley Reservoir and Bostetter Ranger Station.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks and streams in the
Badger Fire Burn Area. Some drainage basins impacted include Rock
Creek…Dry Creek…Big Cottonwood Creek…and Trapper Creek.
Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and
driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood
waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
