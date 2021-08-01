Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 3:47PM MDT until August 1 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is
0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour or less. Flash flooding is expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Blaine County.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
North Fork Thompson Creek, Warm Springs Creek, West Fork Prairie
Creek, Placer Creek, South Fork Baker Creek, Newman Creek, Big
Wood River, Baker Creek, South Fork Warm Springs Creek, Norton
Creek, Deer Creek, Butterfield Creek, East Fork Baker Creek,
Anderson Creek, Apollo Creek, Snow Creek, Spruce Creek, Prairie
Creek, Left Fork Placer Creek, Castle Creek and Thompson Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
