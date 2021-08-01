Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 6:30PM MDT until August 1 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho…
This includes the following Specific Areas…
Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis and Highway 93 north of
Ellis.
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments