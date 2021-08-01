Flood Warning issued August 1 at 7:59PM MDT until August 1 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in

the warned area.

* Heavy rainfall is expected to create runoff and rock falls along

Highway 93 from 4th July Creek to Tower Creek.

* Highway 93 4th July Creek to Tower Creek north of Salmon, Idaho

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.