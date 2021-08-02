Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 3:13PM MDT until August 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Arimo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.