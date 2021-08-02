Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 4:46PM MDT until August 2 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Lincoln County in west central Wyoming…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Snake River and Greys River Canyons could have debris
flows consisting of mainly mud and rock.
Motorists should use extreme caution through Snake River Canyon as
there could be debris on the road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
