Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 5:51PM MDT until August 2 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 551 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
moderate rain continues in the Snake River Canyon. Doppler radar
estimates between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Debris flows remain possible in the Snake River Canyon.
Motorists need to slow down, and be prepared for debris on the road
through the Snake River Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.