Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 5:51PM MDT until August 2 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 551 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

moderate rain continues in the Snake River Canyon. Doppler radar

estimates between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Debris flows remain possible in the Snake River Canyon.

Motorists need to slow down, and be prepared for debris on the road

through the Snake River Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.