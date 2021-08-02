Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 6:54PM MDT until August 2 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 654 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pocatello

Airport, or near Pocatello, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Groveland, Wapello and Trail Creek Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.