Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:14PM MDT until August 2 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 711 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portneuf Gap,

or 9 miles southeast of Pocatello, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…gusts of 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph wind.

SOURCE…Radar indicated up to 60 mph. Recorded observation of 49

mph.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Groveland, Wapello and Trail Creek Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.