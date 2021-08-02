Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 11:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1145 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving east slowly.

Gusty and erratic winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Bear Lake, move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.