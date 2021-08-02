Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 11:46AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1145 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving east slowly.
Gusty and erratic winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
If on or near Bear Lake, move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught
on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
Comments