Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 12:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1234 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Chesterfield, or 11 miles northeast of Chesterfield

Reservoir, moving east at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry and Cutthroat Trout Campground.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Chesterfield Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.