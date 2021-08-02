Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 12:37PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving north at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir, Irwin, Alpine Campground and Alpine Airport.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.