Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Monida to 7 miles
northwest of Monteview to 11 miles northwest of the INL.
Movement was east at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and very heavy rainfall will be possible
with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Idmon, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Spencer, Kilgore, Southeast
Inl, Northwest Inl, Monteview, Small, Humphrey, Sage Junction, Kettle
Butte, Edie School, Monida Pass, Lone Pine and Howe.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
