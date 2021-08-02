Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grace, or 10 miles east of Lava Hot Springs, moving northeast at 10
mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central
Caribou County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways. Also, look for reduced visibilities due to heavy rain.
