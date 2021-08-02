Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Grace, or 10 miles east of Lava Hot Springs, moving northeast at 10

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central

Caribou County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Also, look for reduced visibilities due to heavy rain.