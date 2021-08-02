Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
about 5 miles south of Moran Junction. This storm was nearly
stationary.
Torrential rainfall will result in significant ponding on area
roads. Please slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. Minor
flooding could occur in low-lying or poor drainage areas
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
