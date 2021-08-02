Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

about 5 miles south of Moran Junction. This storm was nearly

stationary.

Torrential rainfall will result in significant ponding on area

roads. Please slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning. Minor

flooding could occur in low-lying or poor drainage areas

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.