Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 349 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Soda Springs, moving east at 15 to 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

North Soda Springs and Diamond Creek Campground.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Expect low visibilities while driving in heavy rain.