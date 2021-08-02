Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:04PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles north of Malad, moving east at 15 to 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Malad Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways. Heavy rain will create reduced visibilities while driving.
