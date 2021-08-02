Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Holbrook Summit, or 14 miles north of Snowville, moving east at 10
to 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Holbrook.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways. Expect low visibilities during heavy rain.
