Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Grace, or 12 miles southwest of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 to
15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs, Grace, Thatcher, Georgetown Summit, Niter and Clear
Creek Ranger Station.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways. Expect very low visibilities while driving in heavy rain.
