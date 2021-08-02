Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Grace, or 12 miles southwest of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 to

15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Grace, Thatcher, Georgetown Summit, Niter and Clear

Creek Ranger Station.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Expect very low visibilities while driving in heavy rain.