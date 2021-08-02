Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Lake. This storm was nearly stationary.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Lake around 500 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Lake Yellowstone
Lodge.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
