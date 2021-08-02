Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Lake. This storm was nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Lake around 500 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Lake Yellowstone

Lodge.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.