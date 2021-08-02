Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hamer, or 11 miles south of Dubois, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Monteview and Sage Junction.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Expect very low visibilities while driving through heavy

rain.