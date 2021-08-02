Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Last Chance, or 19 miles north of Ashton, moving east at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Be cautious on area lakes. Storms will produce moderate to heavy
brief rain. Brief bonding of water is likely.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks
Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Big Springs,
Targhee Pass and Harriman State Park.
