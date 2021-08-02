Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 524 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms 7

miles northwest of Parker, or 15 miles north of Rexburg, moving east

at around 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Parker and Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Heavy rain will create very low visibilities as well.