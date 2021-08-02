Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:39PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southeast of Craters Of The Moon, or 29 miles south of Arco,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Coxs Well Airport and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Low visibilities is expected in heavy rain.