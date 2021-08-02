Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Richfield, or 12 miles south of Picabo, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Richfield.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Expect low visibilities when driving through heavy rain.