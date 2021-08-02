Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
near and on either side of Taber, or 18 miles west southwest of
Blackfoot, moving southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Roberts, Taber, Springfield,
Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Rose, Groveland, Sterling, East Butte
and Kettle Butte.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways. Be cautious driving through thunderstorms as heavy rain
will cause very low visibilities.
Comments