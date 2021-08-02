Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

near and on either side of Taber, or 18 miles west southwest of

Blackfoot, moving southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Roberts, Taber, Springfield,

Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Rose, Groveland, Sterling, East Butte

and Kettle Butte.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Be cautious driving through thunderstorms as heavy rain

will cause very low visibilities.