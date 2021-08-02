Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Minidoka, or 16 miles north of Lake Walcott, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Lake Walcott, Minidoka, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar

Butte and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Thunderstorms will create low visibilities while driving.