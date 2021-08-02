Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles north of Minidoka, or 16 miles north of Lake Walcott, moving
southeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Lake Walcott, Minidoka, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar
Butte and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways. Thunderstorms will create low visibilities while driving.
